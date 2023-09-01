Paramount Players to again stage Rocky Horror Picture Show Published 12:00 am Friday, September 1, 2023

Production will include tour dates, Ashland shows

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Paramount Arts Center, with Holly Canfield as executive director, is pleased to announce that The Rocky Horror Show is back this October with tour dates in Frankfort, Elizabethtown and Ashland.

“The Rocky Horror Show is hailed as an unforgettable rock ‘n’ roll musical and cult classic,” a news release from the Paramount read. “The story unfolds as Brad Majors and his fiancé Janet Weiss are stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. During one of Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s maniacal experiments, Brad and Janet lose their innocence and meet a houseful of wild characters. This on-stage musical takes the audience along on a scandalous adventure of a lifetime!”

The theater company is taking the show on the road for the 50th anniversary of the musical, artistic director Rick Payne said..

The group promises callouts, cascading confetti, and an array of other audience participation props as part of the experience.

The tour hits the road in October, with performances at the Grand Theatre in Frankfort and the Historic State Theater in Elizabethtown, followed by grand finale performances on our Paramount Arts Center Stage from Oct. 27-28.

Tickets are on sale and may be purchased by calling the Paramount Arts Center Box Office at 606- 324-0007 or online at www.paramountartscenter.com.

The Rocky Horror Show is Rated R and intended for mature audiences only.