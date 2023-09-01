Redwomen slip by SP in OVC, 2-1 Published 12:58 am Friday, September 1, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Summer Collins is seeing spots before her eyes. But she doesn’t need to rush to an optometrist because these are good spots.

Collins saw some good spots of play from her Rock Hill team as the Redwomen edged the South Point Lady Pointers 2-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game on Thursday.

“We didn’t play our best, but I saw glimpses of us piecing the little tings together,” said Rock Hill coach Summer Collins.

“Possession was amazing, movement off the ball was great, touches were great, but we couldn’t find the back of the net.”

Rock Hill (3-2, 2-0) got a goal from Haven Noel with an assist from Emma Scott.

The Redwomen got the deciding goal on a free kick by senior Allison Rogers.

Rock Hill goalkeeper Abi Payne had 2 saves.

Rock Hill will host Fairland at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in a battle for first place in the OVC.

South Point, now 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the OVC, will host Chesapeake at 5:30 p.m. net Thursday.