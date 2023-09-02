Backfield trio run Redmen past Oaks, 47-13 Published 9:48 pm Saturday, September 2, 2023

By JIM WALKER

OAK HILL — As Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen famously sang, “Baby We Were Born To Run.”

Evidently the Rock Hill Redmen backfield trio of Levi Jiles, Anthony Stamper and Gage Clutters were all born to run because they did that Friday in a 47-13 win over the Oak Hill Oaks.

Stamper ran 13 times for 159 yards and 3 touchdowns, Jiles ran 9 times for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns while Clutters ran 10 times for 65 yards and a score.

The 3-headed monster combined for 337 of Rock Hill’s 371 yards and carried the ball 32 of the team’s 38 rushes.

“All our guys ran well and ran hard. I thought our offensive line did a nice job,” said Rock Hill coach Mark Lutz,

The offensive line had Drew Schug and Blake Porter at the ends, Wyatt “Earp” Jenkins at center, Chase “Capone” Blevins and Gabe Clutters at the guards and Ryan Clement and Daniel “Hulk” Medinger at the tackles.

The defense had another strong effort by holding the Oaks to just 174 total yards with 84 coming on the ground and 90 via the air.

Rock Hill recovered a fumble on the third play of the game at midfield and Jiles scored on a 1-yard run 4 plays later. Stamper had the big run as he went 43 yards on second down.

Connor Blagg’s conversion kick made it 7-0 at the 8:54 mark.

The Redmen lost a fumble on their next possession but took the ball at their own 33 on their third chance and went 67 yards in 9 plays capped by Gage Clutters’ 6-yard run and it was 13-0.

After a short Oak Hill punt, Rock Hill went 45 yards in 4 plays as Stamper had runs of 23 and 21 yards, the latter for the score. Jiles ran for the conversion and it was 21-0 with 5:49 left in the half.

Rock Hill needed all of one play on its next possession as Jiles bolted 63 yards for the score and a 27-0 lead with 3:42 on the clock.

Oak Hill scored with just 15 seconds left in the half when quarterback Eddie Abele scrambled and found Andy Meldick alone behind the secondary for a 41-yard scoring pass. Garrett McKinniss kicked the conversion and the Redmen lead was 27-7 at the half.

Rock Hill went 63 yards in 7 plays to start the second half to make it 34-7. Stamper ran 35 yards to the Oaks’ 21 and 3 plays later he went the final 14 yards for the touchdown.

An acrobatic interception by Chase Sizemore gave the ball back to Rock Hill at the Oaks 46 and Stamper scored 5 plays later on an 8-yard run to make it 40-7 with 5:06 on the clock.

The final Redmen touchdown came with 3:33 left in the quarter when the Oaks fumbled and Stamper picked up the ball and returned it 21 yards for a TD. Blagg’s conversion kicked made it 47-7.

The Oaks scored with 3:05 left in the game as quarterback Bailey Ousley ran 5 yards for a touchdown to cap off a 65-yard, 12-play drive.

Rock Hill will host Portsmouth next Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Rock Hill 7 20 20 0 = 47

Oak Hill 0 7 0 6 = 13

First Quarter

RH — Levi Jiles 1 run (Connor Blag kick) 8:54

Second Quarter

RH — Gage Clutters 6 run (kick failed) 8:22

RH — Anthony Stamper 21 run (Levi Jiles run) 5:49

RH — Levi Jiles 63 run (kick failed) 3:42

OH — Andy Meldick 41 pass from Eddie Abele (Garrett McKinniss kick) 0:15

Third Quarter

RH — Anthony Stamper 14 run (Connor Black kick) 8:22

RH — Anthony Stamper 8 run (kick failed) 5:06

RH — Anthony Stamper 21 fumble return (Connor Blagg kick) 3:33

Fourth Quarter

OH — Bailey Ousley 5 run (run failed) 3:05

RHOH

First downs 15 10

Rushes-yards 38-371 24-84

Passing yards 11 90

Total yards 382 174

Cmp-Att-Int 1-1-0 7-13-1

Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-2

Penalties-yards 3-30 5-48

Punts-average 0-00.0 4-27.8

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Rock Hill: Anthony Stamper 13-159 3-TD, Levi Jiles 9-113 2-TD, Gage Clutters 10-65 TD, Chase Sizemore 1-5, Blake Porter 2-11, Connor Blagg 1-7, Sam Rust 1-6; Oak Hill: Landon Osborne 4-38, Max Gentry 6-23, Bailey Ousley 3-14, J.J. Brunton 3-4, Eddie Abele 6-4, Noah Johnson 2-1.

PASSING–Rock Hill: Dallin Cox 1-1-0 11; Oak Hill: Eddie Adele 5-11-1 73 TD, Bailey Ousley 2-2-0 17.

RECEIVING–Rock Hill: Blake Porter 1-11; Oak Hill: Andy Meldick 2-59 TD, Mason Davis 2-16, Landon Osborne 1-14, Sam Gentry 1-3, Garrett McKinniss 1-minus 2.