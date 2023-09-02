Balanced Bobcats beat Long Island, 27-10 Published 10:13 pm Saturday, September 2, 2023

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Sieh Bangura rushed for 107 yards, Bryce Houston had 11 tackles, a sack and an interception, and Ohio defeated FCS-member Long Island 27-10 in the Bobcats’ home opener on Saturday.

The Bobcats (1-1) rushed for 199 yards but all three of their touchdowns came through the air. Parker Navarro completed 5 of 7 passes for 60 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. CJ Harris added 7-of-8 passing for 44 yards with one touchdown.

Houston led a defense that allowed just 206 yards — 172 passing and 34 rushing. Ohio had 303 yards of total offense.

Email newsletter signup

After leading 3-0 through one quarter, Ohio picked up the offense in the second quarter when Harris hit Tyler Walton for a three-yard touchdown and Navarro connected with Bryce Butler for a nine-yard score.

Navarro hit Mason Williams for a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter, the first career touchdown catch for the freshman. Gianni Spetic added his second field goal to give the Bobcats a 27-3 lead heading to the fourth.

Davon Wells caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Luca Stanzani for a Long Island touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Stanzani completed 21 of 33 passes for 172 yards with the touchdown and two interceptions. Eric O’Neill led the Sharks (0-1) with 13 tackles.

Houston had 13 tackles for the Bobcats in their 20-13 season-opening loss to San Diego State a week ago.

LIU Brooklyn 0 3 0 7 — 10 Ohio 3 14 10 0 — 27

First Quarter

OHIO–FG Spetic 24, 2:44.

Second Quarter

OHIO–Walton 3 pass from C.Harris (Spetic kick), 10:30.

OHIO–Butler 9 pass from Navarro (Spetic kick), 4:21.

LIS–FG Coney 41, :00.

Third Quarter

OHIO–M.Williams 32 pass from Navarro (Spetic kick), 11:50.

OHIO–FG Spetic 25, 4:13.

Fourth Quarter

LIS–Wells 15 pass from Stanzani (Coney kick), 6:21.

A–18,453.

___

LIS OHIO First downs 13 18 Total Net Yards 206 303 Rushes-yards 22-34 45-199 Passing 172 104 Punt Returns 0-0 1-0 Kickoff Returns 1-12 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-6 2-29 Comp-Att-Int 21-33-2 12-15-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-26 1-8 Punts 4-35.75 2-35.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-40 3-30 Time of Possession 26:51 33:09

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–LIU Brooklyn, Bowen 5-16, Wells 2-13, Howell 3-5, M.Smith 1-2, Greenwood 2-1, Stanzani 9-(minus 3). Ohio, Bangura 19-107, Navarro 6-34, C.Harris 4-28, Allison 13-27, Walton 1-7, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING–LIU Brooklyn, Stanzani 21-33-2-172. Ohio, Navarro 5-7-1-60, C.Harris 7-8-0-44.

RECEIVING–LIU Brooklyn, Glascoe 5-11, Wells 4-38, Smith-Mack 4-26, McDuffie 3-43, Petteway 3-34, Rhodes 2-20. Ohio, Walton 4-36, Bangura 2-2, M.Williams 1-32, Butler 1-9, Cross 1-8, Hendricks 1-8, Kacmarek 1-5, Wilburn 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_LIU Brooklyn, Coney 31.