Balanced Bobcats beat Long Island, 27-10
Published 10:13 pm Saturday, September 2, 2023
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Sieh Bangura rushed for 107 yards, Bryce Houston had 11 tackles, a sack and an interception, and Ohio defeated FCS-member Long Island 27-10 in the Bobcats’ home opener on Saturday.
The Bobcats (1-1) rushed for 199 yards but all three of their touchdowns came through the air. Parker Navarro completed 5 of 7 passes for 60 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. CJ Harris added 7-of-8 passing for 44 yards with one touchdown.
Houston led a defense that allowed just 206 yards — 172 passing and 34 rushing. Ohio had 303 yards of total offense.
Email newsletter signup
After leading 3-0 through one quarter, Ohio picked up the offense in the second quarter when Harris hit Tyler Walton for a three-yard touchdown and Navarro connected with Bryce Butler for a nine-yard score.
Navarro hit Mason Williams for a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter, the first career touchdown catch for the freshman. Gianni Spetic added his second field goal to give the Bobcats a 27-3 lead heading to the fourth.
Davon Wells caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Luca Stanzani for a Long Island touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Stanzani completed 21 of 33 passes for 172 yards with the touchdown and two interceptions. Eric O’Neill led the Sharks (0-1) with 13 tackles.
Houston had 13 tackles for the Bobcats in their 20-13 season-opening loss to San Diego State a week ago.
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Ohio
|3
|14
|10
|0
|—
|27
First Quarter
OHIO–FG Spetic 24, 2:44.
Second Quarter
OHIO–Walton 3 pass from C.Harris (Spetic kick), 10:30.
OHIO–Butler 9 pass from Navarro (Spetic kick), 4:21.
LIS–FG Coney 41, :00.
Third Quarter
OHIO–M.Williams 32 pass from Navarro (Spetic kick), 11:50.
OHIO–FG Spetic 25, 4:13.
Fourth Quarter
LIS–Wells 15 pass from Stanzani (Coney kick), 6:21.
A–18,453.
___
|LIS
|OHIO
|First downs
|13
|18
|Total Net Yards
|206
|303
|Rushes-yards
|22-34
|45-199
|Passing
|172
|104
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-6
|2-29
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-33-2
|12-15-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-26
|1-8
|Punts
|4-35.75
|2-35.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|26:51
|33:09
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–LIU Brooklyn, Bowen 5-16, Wells 2-13, Howell 3-5, M.Smith 1-2, Greenwood 2-1, Stanzani 9-(minus 3). Ohio, Bangura 19-107, Navarro 6-34, C.Harris 4-28, Allison 13-27, Walton 1-7, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
PASSING–LIU Brooklyn, Stanzani 21-33-2-172. Ohio, Navarro 5-7-1-60, C.Harris 7-8-0-44.
RECEIVING–LIU Brooklyn, Glascoe 5-11, Wells 4-38, Smith-Mack 4-26, McDuffie 3-43, Petteway 3-34, Rhodes 2-20. Ohio, Walton 4-36, Bangura 2-2, M.Williams 1-32, Butler 1-9, Cross 1-8, Hendricks 1-8, Kacmarek 1-5, Wilburn 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_LIU Brooklyn, Coney 31.