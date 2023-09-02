Freeman, Pointers upend Red Devils, 28-7 Published 12:53 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

SOUTH POINT — Blaine Freeman rushed for two touchdowns and the South Point defense forced five turnovers, as the Pointers upended the Russell Red Devils 28-7 at Alumni Stadium on Friday night.

Freeman finished the game with 168 yards on 24 carries to highlight the offensive attack. Brayden Hanshaw was involved in two scores, one receiving and another passing.

South Point (2-1) broke the scoreless tie when a scrambling Xathan Haney hit Hanshaw for a 26-yard touchdown toss to take a 7-0 lead with 9:34 left in the second quarter.

Russell (1-2) would respond with a 14-play drive that encompassed 50 yards.

But on the 15th play, the Pointers forced the Red Devils to cough up the ball and Anthony Burks fell on the loose ball for South Point.

The Red Devils would threaten to score again before halftime, but Davin Heckard would make a leaping interception in the back of the end zone on the final play of the half, to end the Russell drive.

The Pointer defense would get a fourth down stop to begin the second half, giving the offense the ball at midfield.

South Point would capitalize on the field position and take a 13-7 lead after Freeman scored on an 11-yard score.

Russell would find the end zone as Ethan Pack would thump his way into the end zone on a five-yard rushing score and cut the South Point lead to 13-7 after three quarters.

Facing a third-and-18, the Pointers would use some razzle-dazzle to salt the game away. Haney would take the snap and throw a lateral to Hanshaw, who then threw a bomb to Kam Miller for a 43-yard touchdown.

Haney hit Eli Wilburn for the two-point conversion pass to make it 21-7 with 6:37 left in the game.

The Red Devils attempted to move down the field, reaching the Pointer 23. But the scoring threat would be shut down when a ricocheted ball was intercepted by Steeler Waulk.

Freeman would put an exclamation point on the night with a 57-yard touchdown run with 2:19 remaining to round out the scoring.

Russell’s offense was lead by quarterback Ethan Pack who finished the night with 43 yards on the ground and 82 yards passing.

Next Friday, South Point travels to Coal Grove and Russell host Magoffin County.

Russell 0 0 7 0 = 7

South Point 0 7 6 15 = 28

Second Quarter

SP — Hanshaw 26 pass from Xathan Haney (Rece Craft kick), 9:34.

Third Quarter

SP — Blaine Freeman 11 run (kick failed), 3:26.

Ru — Ethan Pack 5 run (Ben Totten kick), 0:24.

Fourth Quarter

SP — Kam Miller 43 pass from Brayden Hanshaw (Eli Wilburn pass from Xathan Haney), 6:37.

SP — Blaine Freeman 57 run (Rece Craft kick), 2:19.

——

Ru SP

First downs 15 11

Rushes-yards 34-146 40-168

Passing yards 82 77

Total yards 228 245

Cmp-Att-Int 5-11-3 4-8-0

Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-1

Penalties-yards 1-15 5-50

Punts-average 1-19.0 3-49.0

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Russell: Andre Richardson-Crews 12-64, Ethan Pack 11-43 TD, Caleb Rimmer 4-0, Noah McDaniels 2-18, Haiden Anderson 1-12, Anderson Haggard 2-1, Cooper Leadingham 2-18; South Point: Blaine Freeman 24-168 2TD, Gage Chapman 4-9, Corey Otzenberger 1-0, Xathan Haney 6-minus 20, Eli Wilburn 4-16, Team 1-minus 5.

PASSING–Russell: Ethan Pack 5-11-3 82; South Point: Xathan Haney 4-7-0 34 TD, Brayden Hanshaw 1-43 TD.

RECEIVING–Russell: Caden Pennington 4-77, Andre Richardson-Crews 1-5; South Point: Kam Miller 1-43 TD, Brayden Hanshaw 2-22, Davon Lewis 1-3, Eli Wilburn 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.