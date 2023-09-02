Greenup County launches economic development website Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

GREENUP, Ky. — The Greenup County Economic Development Authority this week announced the launch of its website: GreenupCountyKY.com.

Businesses seeking to locate or expand their operations can review available industrial sites in the county.

Detailed information is currently available for five prime sites along the Ohio River, with more listings to be added to the website in the near future.

“If you are looking for a site to expand your company’s operations, Greenup County has an affordable cost of doing business with people ready to work,” Bobby Hall, Greenup County’s judge executive, said. “We are in the business of cutting red tape and welcoming investment opportunities with open arms. We want to be a business-friendly county that helps everyone be successful, and this website is an important step.”

Hall and the Greenup County Fiscal Court established the Greenup County Economic Development Authority, which comprises a broad spectrum of the area’s leaders with industry and government ties to bring in more well-paying jobs.

GCEDA Chairman Aaron Thompson said marketing Greenup County’s assets through the website is an important step.

“Greenup County is a special place. This website will provide details that are important to industry looking for new locations to do business. The site highlights our ample, well-trained workforce, exceptional transportation options, and multiple build-ready sites with access to all utilities and infrastructure,” Thompson said. “We will continue to build content on this site as we promote the community across the state and nation.”

GreenupCountyKY.com is one of many initiatives the county’s officials have undertaken in 2023 to improve opportunities for residents and make it easy for businesses to locate and grow in the northeastern Kentucky community.

To learn more about GCEDA, available sites, and Greenup County, visit GreenupCountyKY.com. Overall county government information is found at GreenupCountyKY.gov.