Shockley, Maynard help Panthers blow past Tornadoes

By JIM WALKER

RACINE — S&M might have been a No.1 hit for Rihanna in 2011, but it was a pretty big hit for the Chesapeake Panthers on Friday night.

The running tandem of Shockley and Maynard — a.k.a. Camron Shockley and Dannie Maynard — combined for 248 of the Panthers 334 rushing yards as Chesapeake blew past the Southern Tornadoes 47-13 in a non-league game.

Shockley ran 11 times for 171 yards and 5 touchdowns while Maynard carried just 7 times for 77 yards and a score as the Panthers improved to 3-0 on the season.

Quarterback Jacob Harris was 2-of-2 passing for 61 yards with both passes going to Shockley.

Southern quarterback Josiah Smith was 9-of-16 for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns but was intercepted twice.

Chesapeake jumped out to a 28-0 first quarter lead.

Shockley ran 74 yards on third down for a score and Harris ran for the conversion and it was 8-0 with 10:31 on the clock.

It didn’t take long for the next score as Maynard bolted 54 yards for a touchdown and Brooklyn McComas kicked the point after and it was15-0 with 7:52 left in the quarter. The drive went 66 yards in just 4 plays.

The Panthers’ third possession was an even quicker scoring drive as Shockley went 51 yards on first down and it was 21-0 with 5:50 left.

With 4:35 to go in the quarter, Shockley caught a 34-yard scoring pass from Harris and McComas’ extra point made it 28-0.

The drive went 55 yards in only 3 plays.

The Panthers built a 41-0 halftime lead with Jacob Harris running the final 6 yards of a 60-yard, 8-play drive. McComas’ conversion put the lead at 35-0 with 9:54 left in the half.

Another quick drive thanks to a 72-yard scoring run by Shockley made it 41-0 with 6:55 to go in the half. The drive went 73 yards in 4 plays.

Southern got on the scoreboard in the third quarter as Smith hit Derek Griffith with a 65-yard scoring play and it was 41-6 with 10:51 on the third quarter clock.

The Panthers final score was san 11 yards run by Shockley with 9:53 to play. The drive went 24 yards in 4 plays after a turnover.

Southern’s final scored was a 37-yard pass from Smith to Griffith with 5:55 left to play.

The Panthers travel to Gallipolis next Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Chesapeake 28 13 0 6 = 47

Southern 0 0 6 7 = 13

First Quarter

Ch — Camron Shockley 74 run (Jacob Harris run) 10:31

Ch — Dannie Maynard 54 run (Brooklyn McComas kick) 7:52

Ch — Camron Shockley 51 run (kick failed) 5:50

Ch — Camron Shockley 34 pass from Harris (Brooklyn McComas kick) 4:35

Second Quarter

Ch — Jacob Harris 6 run (Brooklyn McComas kick) 9:54

Ch — Camron Shockley 72 run (pass failed) 6:55

Third Quarter

RS — Derek Griffith 65 pass from Josiah Smith (run failed) 10:51

Fourth Quarter

Ch — Camron Shockley 11 run (kick failed) 9:53

RS — Derek Griffith 37 pass from Josiah Smith (Derek Griffith kick) 5:55

Ch RS

First Downs 9 5

Rush-Yards 38-334 17-36

Pass Yards 61 178

Total Yards 395 214

Cmp-Att-Int 2-2-0 9-16-2

Penalties-yards 8-85 6-52

Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-3

Individual Leads

RUSHIGN—Chesapeake: Camron Shockley 11-171, Dannie Maynard 7-77, Jacob Harris 5-32, Andrew Daniels 7-28, Philip Thacker 7-26, Drew Plantz 1-0; Southern: Carson Reuter 8-40, Josiah Smith 6-24, Brayden Otto 1-(-5), Team 2-minus 23.

PASSING—Chesapeake: Jacob Harris 2-2-0 61; Southern: Josiah Smith 9-16-2 178.

RECEIVING—Chesapeake: Camron Shockley 2-61; Southern: Derek Griffith 4-119, Otto 2-16; Brandon Laudermilt 2-10, Zach Thomas 1-33.