State controlling board approves funding for Scioto County development project Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Controlling Board this week approved the release of over $2 million in funding to the Rural Industrial Park Loan Program to be used towards a project in Scioto County, announced State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, of Scioto County.

The program will allocate this funding towards the construction of an industrial service building within the Southern Ohio Aeronautical Regional Airport Business Park at the Portsmouth Regional Airport in Scioto County.

The building will be used to house emergency vehicles, equipment, and offices and quarters for on-duty EMTs.

“Not only will this funding facilitate positive economy development in the county, but it will expand access to emergency services resulting in increased public safety,” Pizzulli said.

The Rural Industrial Park Loan Program is administered by the Ohio Department of Development.