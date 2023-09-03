Bringing in the neighborhood

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Residents at Harbor Health Care look over items for sale at a community food and vendor fair at the senior living facility in Ironton on Thursday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

A resident waits on pizza at a community food and vendor fair at Harbor Health Care in Ironton on Thursday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Harbor Health Care hosts community fair

Billy Drysdale sings “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” at a community food and vendor fair at Harbor Health Care in Ironton on Thursday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

It was a festive atmosphere to go with the pleasant weather at Harbor Health Care in Ironton on Thursday.

The senior living facility hosted a community fair, for both residents of the facility, as well as the public.

Email newsletter signup

“We’re having an event and invited vendors from the local area,” Tish Willis, admissions director, said. “It’s a way to get people to our building and have a positive atmosphere for our residents.”

Willis said about a dozen vendors were set up for the event.

Tammy Gill, activities director for the facility, noted that one of the vendors set up was Ashland Animal Rescue Fund and the event also served as a fundraiser for the group.

In addition to the food and craft vendors, entertainment for the event was provided by Billy Drysdale, who both sang and played recorded music.

Gill said they plan to host one community a event a month, with the next one being a first responder appreciation event at the end of September, followed by a trick-or-treat event in October.

Gill said details for those events will be announced on the facility’s Facebook page, once plans are finalized.

She invited people to follow that page to stay informed on events there.

“We’d love to see the community join up,” she said.

More News

Livestream to raise funds for animal shelter

Tuesday Night Concert series wraps up for year

Greenup man charged with assault on police officer

State controlling board approves funding for Scioto County development project

Print Article

  • Polls

    Monday is Labor Day in the United States. Do you or anyone in your household belong to a union?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections