Jones sparks Vikings win over River Valley Published 8:00 pm Sunday, September 3, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — Ray Stevens sang a song about a guy who saves the day and when he comes to the rescue Stevens sings, “And then along came Jones.”

Email newsletter signup

After losing their first 2 games, Symmes Valley was needing someone to come and help save them from another loss and they sang “And then along came Will Jones.”

And Jones did help save the Vikings from another loss as his “heroics” helped Symmes Valley beat the River Valley Raiders 30-8 on Friday in a non-league game.

Jones was a quadruple threat as he caught 4 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, ran 6 times for 27 yards, returned an interception for a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown.

Sam McCleese led the ground game as he ran 20 times for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Gradee Holland was 10-of-15 passing for 68 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Linebacker Caden Mount had 3 solo tackles, a quarterback sack and one tackle for a loss.

As a team, the Vikings had 190 total yards with 122 coming on the ground and the 68 passing yards put up by Holland.

The Vikings had 10 first downs and were penalized 5 times for 45 yards.

Symmes Valley travels to Tug Valley, W.Va., this Friday.

River Valley 0 0 0 8 = 8

Sym. Valley 0 16 0 14 = 30