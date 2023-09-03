Livestream to raise funds for animal shelter Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

A national group, known for fundraising to help animals, will be stopping in Lawrence County on Tuesday, where they will conduct an event to benefit the Lawrence County Animal Shelter.

Jordan’s Way, a shelter movement group, will be doing a livestream from the shelter to raise money, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., M’Kenzie McMaster, a volunteer with the Lawrence County Human Society, said.

McMaster said that Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan’s Way, recently toured Ironton and he had a slot in his schedule open to set up an event for the shelter.

Email newsletter signup

McMaster said those who want to watch the livestream, which will feature challenges and other activities, can go to the Jordan’s Way page, or a link will be live on the Lawrence County Animal Shelter Facebook page.