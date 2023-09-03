Livestream to raise funds for animal shelter

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

By Heath Harrison

The Lawrence County Animal Shelter has several felines up for adoption in their Cat Manor. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

A national group, known for fundraising to help animals, will be stopping in Lawrence County on Tuesday, where they will conduct an event to benefit the Lawrence County Animal Shelter.

Jordan’s Way, a shelter movement group, will be doing a livestream from the shelter to raise money, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., M’Kenzie McMaster, a volunteer with the Lawrence County Human Society, said.

McMaster said that Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan’s Way, recently toured Ironton and he had a slot in his schedule open to set up an event for the shelter.

Email newsletter signup

McMaster said those who want to watch the livestream, which will feature challenges and other activities, can go to the Jordan’s Way page, or a link will be live on the Lawrence County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

More News

Bringing in the neighborhood

Tuesday Night Concert series wraps up for year

Greenup man charged with assault on police officer

State controlling board approves funding for Scioto County development project

Print Article

  • Polls

    Monday is Labor Day in the United States. Do you or anyone in your household belong to a union?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections