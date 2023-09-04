Kingsbrook Lifecare Center holding walk-in interviews Published 12:00 am Monday, September 4, 2023

ASHLAND, Ky. — For those looking for a fresh start or new career, walk-in interviews will be held at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center on Thursday.

Interested individuals are invited to meet with staff at Kingsbrook anytime from 2-6 p.m.

Kingsbrook says they several opportunities for LPNs, as well as State Registered Nurse Aides and paid SRNA Student Training.

Email newsletter signup

“At Kingsbrook, we see each resident as a unique person and provide care that honors their individual dignity, personality, and needs,” a news release from the facility said. “As a member ofour team, you will join us in our mission of ensuring that our residents enjoy a fulfilled,

satisfied and healthy life.”

Kingsbrook says they offer excellent benefits, including paid time off, affordable insurance, flexible scheduling and more.

Information on current openings is available, as well as an application for those looking to get a head start at MyKDCareer.com.

For more information, call 606-408-0065.

The facility is located at 2500 KY-5, in Ashland.