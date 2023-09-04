Suicide prevention walk Sept. 14 Published 12:00 am Monday, September 4, 2023

Commission thanked for Party in the Parks support

Impact Prevention will host their annual Suicide Prevention Walk on Sept. 14, beginning at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Eddie Neel, a prevention specialist with the group, spoke at this week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission.

Neel said the walk, organized by youth-led teams, will proceed to the riverfront, where there will be a lantern launch in memory of those who died from suicide.

He said there will also be a community gathering at the river, where a celebration will take place to “leave people feeling like there is hope.”

Neel said the goal of the event is to support survivors, as well as to help provide services for those with anxiety and depression

Neel also spoke about the nonprofit’s Party in the ParkS events, which took place over the summer.

“This was our best year ever,” he said. “Studies show that, when youth have healthy alternatives, they have less risk of making unhealthy choices.”

Neel said Impact hosted six events, five of which were in Lawrence County.

He tanked the commissioners for their support, as well as first responders and business sponsors, for the event.

He said they plan to repeat Party in the Parks next year and hope to add more parks. Commissioner Mike Finley requested they host an event in Burlington.

Neel said they would be interested and Finley told him to speak with the trustees about using the park there.

Neel said Impact Prevention served 1,000 children through this year’s events. He said more than 20 local businesses, agencies and first responder units took part.

He said everything the group does is through donations and grants.

In commissioners’ reports, Finley urged people to attend the Facing Hunger Food Bank fundraiser, set for Sept. 9 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, West Virginia.

He noted the food bank operates three distribution sites in Lawrence County.

Finley also addressed the sale of the Union-Rome sewer system to Aqua, a private company.

He said he wanted to clarify for anyone who is being told they must hook up to the sewer system, who has not been connected in the past (some he said for more than 30 years), that this is not the case.

“There’s no need to think you’re forced to go on it now,” he said. “It is a private business now and not underneath the county.”

In her report, commissioner DeAnna Holliday urged people to attend a fundraiser at Elkins Creek Horse Camp on Saturday.

Holliday noted that this is for the Aid Township Fire Department to purchase a Jaws of Life, which will cost $50,000.

“I encourage anyone who can to go,” she said, noting more info on the event can be obtained by contacting the fire department.

In other business, the commission:

• Approved minutes of the meeting held Aug. 22, as corrected.

• Approved the following floodplain permits submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District: Renewal: 2023-820 Robert J. Dudding-Bridge project located at 2186 County Road 56; 2023-821 Leigh Thacker-Stream maintenance project located at 15214 State Route 775; 2023-822 Rome Township-Grading, culvert, paving and maintenance projects located on Township Road R.O.W.; 2023-823 Chris Monnig-Stream Maintenance project located at 1029 County Road 43; 2023-824 Cody Walter-Stream Maintenance project located at 25022 State Route 93; 2023-825 Donovan Watson-Filling & grading and Stream Maintenance projects located after 2809 Co. Rd. 37; and 2023-826 Shirley Hardy-Stream Maintenance project located at 6257 State Route 378.

• Approved the appropriations and transfers dated Aug. 29, under $50,000, submitted by acting administrator Dylan Bentley.

• Approved the appropriations and transfers over $50,000, submitted by Bentley.

• Appointed Chris Kline as acting administrator, beginning Aug. 31, through Sept. 18.

• Approve and signed the Master Development Agreement between Lawrence County and ABM • Appointed Greg Kline as voting representative and Chris Kline as voting alternate for CORSA County Risk Sharing Authority.

• Approved and signed the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services PRC Biennial Plan (Prevention, Retention, and Contingency), requested by Jamie Murphy, director.

• Received and referred the liquor permit for P&W Handi Mart, LLC., to the Union Township Trustees.

• Approved and signed the Subgrant Award Agreement 2023-RO-ETF-R562 submitted by David Marcum, of the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Approved the late fee payment of $0.48, for Union Rome Sewer Account No. 070-597-171-0-3.

• Met in executive session with Corey Watson and Dylan Bentley regarding personnel, hire, fire and reprimand.