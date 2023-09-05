Carroll Kincaid

Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By Obituaries

Carroll “Butch” Kincaid, 81, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Kincaid.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at First Baptist Church of Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

