Fraley Music Festival set for Carter Caves 

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

OLIVE HILL, Ky. – The Fraley Festival of Traditional Music is set to take place Sept. 6-9 at Carter Caves State Resort Park, celebrating the rich history and culture of Eastern Kentucky through the sounds of traditional musical instruments, like the fiddle, dulcimer and guitar.

The festival, which began as a family reunion, honors old-time music and Eastern Kentucky traditions as well as the late master fiddler J.P. Fraley. 

The festival will feature a wide variety of musical genres, including folk, old-time, western, western swing and early country, with performers ranging from family bands to impromptu groups formed just moments before taking the stage.

Visitors can enjoy a free “jamming in the round” session on Wednesday evening at the Recreation Shelter House in the campground. Concerts will be in the Park Amphitheatre on Thursday evening, and Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening. Admission ranges from $5 to $10, with a $28 weekend pass available.

