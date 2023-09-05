Jacqueline Hornbuckle

Published 4:46 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Obituaries

Jacqueline Elaine Hornbuckle, 68, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.

There will be a funeral service held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church in Huntington. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

