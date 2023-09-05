James Harris Jr. Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

July 30, 1952 — Sept. 2, 2023

James Frederick Harris Jr. “Pete”, 71, of Lexington. Kentucky, passed away on Sept. 2, 2023.

Pete was born in Fort Clayton, Panama, on July 30, 1952. He loved sports cars and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was also a member of the Living Legends in Daytona, Florida.

He was a very hard worker and had a strong sense of responsibility. He retired from the CSX Railroad after working there for over 25 years. Pete had a heart that knew love and loyalty.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, James Harris Sr. and Brenda Harris; his grandmother, Lydia Harris; his grandfather, William F. Harris; his aunt, Margaret Harris; and his sisters, Allona Antis and Tina Raney.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Daniel Harris, David Robinson and Scotty Robinson; his sister, Lydia Harris (David Ries); his nephews, Jimmy Harris, David Robinson Jr., Michael Witt and Henry Goins; his nieces, Mary Amber Robinson, Sarah Robinson, Abby Ries and Kristina Pettyjohn.

A visitation for Pete will be held at Kerr Brothers, on Main Street in Lexington, Kentucky, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday.