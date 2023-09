Johnson serves as vice chair of housing committee Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

COLUMBUS— State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-14, helped launch the inaugural hearing of the Ohio Senate’s Select Committee on Housing at the Ohio Statehouse this week, serving as vice chairman.

The mission of the committee is to hold hearings around the state that will examine Ohio’s current challenges with housing, ranging from rising demand to the cost of rent and mortgages, Johnson’s office said.