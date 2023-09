Joshua Grimmet Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Joshua Edwin Grimmet, 60, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at UK Healthcare in Lexington, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Grimmet.

There will be a memorial service held at 6 p.m. on Friday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed atĀ www.ehallfuneralhome.com.