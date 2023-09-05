Wendy Whitman Published 4:47 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Wendy Jill Whitman, 49, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, died Aug. 29, 2023, in a traffic accident near her home in Deltona, Florida.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Christopher Whitman.

Visitation will be held at Apostolic Life Cathedral in Huntington at 5 p.m. on Friday. Services conducted by Bishop Edwin Harper will follow at 7 p.m. All are welcome to remember and celebrate Wendy’s life. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed online Facebook Apostolic Life Cathedral so that everyone may join in spirit.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.