Fatal ATV crash investigated Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that occurred on County Road 14 near State Route 93 in Decatur Township.

On Monday, at about 8:43 p.m., a 2008 Honda Rancher ATV being operated by Larry D. Blagg, 63, of Pedro, was traveling northwest on County Road 14 near State Route 93.

The ATV traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Blagg was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Next of kin have been notified of his passing. Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Decatur Fire Department, Lawrence County EMS, and the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists that ATVs are not designed for use on the roadway and to always designate a sober driver.