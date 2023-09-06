Husted announces next round of grant Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced on Friday the fourth round of the Industry Sector Partnership Grant opportunity. The program funds partnerships that help prepare Ohioans for the workforce while meeting the needs of job creators and local economies.

For this round, $5 million is available for new and existing Industry Sector Partnerships, as funded through Ohio’s Fiscal Year 2024-2025 operating budget. Earlier this year, the third round of the Industry Sector Partnership Grant program awarded 13 partnerships for a total of $2.45 million. Since the start of the program, a total of $7.5 million has been awarded to 27 unique partnerships.

The application period for the fourth round began Friday and closes at 3 p.m. on Sept. 29.