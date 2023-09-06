Taking shape

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Heath Harrison

The northern roundabout can be seen under construction on State Route 93 at the U.S. 52 interchange on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Roundabout work on schedule, closures to end in October

Motorists driving on State Route 93 near the U.S. 52 interchange can now begin to see the two roundabouts, under construction, progressing toward completion.

Work has been under way there since the spring, passing the halfway point in July, when exit closures changed directions, and now the brick median, similar to the roundabout in South Point, are clearly visible.

According to Matt McGuire, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9, work is full on schedule.

He said the plan is for all lane closures to end in October and the exits and roundabouts will be open for traffic through the winter.

In the spring, the contractor will come back to do final paving on the project, he said.

Currently, the entrance ramp from Route 93 to westbound U.S. 52 and the exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 52 to Route 93 are closed during construction.

A roundabout is also planned for Marion Pike near the Coal grove interchange of U.S. 52, though McGuire said this will not be an ODOT project and will be handled by local government.

