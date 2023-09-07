MaxPreps formula to seed basketball teams for tourney Published 9:27 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Tim Stried

OHSAA Media Director

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors held its first meeting of the 2023-24 school year last Thursday at the OHSAA office in Columbus.

The board approved a proposal from OHSAA staff to utilize a ratings percentage index (RPI) by MaxPreps for the purpose of seeding the girls and boys basketball district tournaments.

The exact formula is being developed with input from the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. Last season, the OHSAA Northwest District Athletic Board piloted an RPI formula to test the process of having RPI determine seeding instead of a vote by the coaches in the district. Schools will be required to enter scores into MaxPreps.

“The Northwest District piloted using an RPI last year and the process was successful,” said Ute.

“The coaches association has wanted to use an RPI for seeding for some time and we are working with them and MaxPreps on the formula now. This will take some work and our schools will need to input scores, but we are pleased to move in this direction for seeding.”

The OHSAA girls tennis state tournament will be hosted by the College of Wooster October 19-20 (Thursday-Friday). Wooster recently built 12 new outdoor tennis courts, while six indoor courts will be available at the nearby Aspen Racquet Club, which includes tennis-specific LED lights, locker rooms, a pro shop and a total of 48,000 square feet.

The board approved the tournament regulations and representation for all fall sports. The regulations are posted on each sport page at OHSAA.org.

Golf: Tournament Draw is Sept. 17. Sectional Tournaments Begin Sept. 25.

Girls Tennis: Tournament Draw is Sept. 23. Sectional Tournaments Begin Oct. 2.

Field Hockey: Tournament Draw is Oct. 8. Regional Tournaments Begin Oct. 16.

Cross Country: Tournament Draw is Oct. 8. District Tournaments Are Oct. 21.

Soccer: Tournament Draw is Oct. 8. Sectional Tournaments Begin Oct. 16.

Girls Volleyball: Tournament Draw is Oct. 8. Sectional Tournaments Begin Oct. 16.

Football: Regional Playoffs Begin Oct. 27.