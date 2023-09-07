Ohio EPA announces new grant on scrap tires Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

COLUMBUS — With a focus on helping Ohio’s scrap tire generating businesses throughout the state better understand the rules for managing scrap tires, Ohio EPA is unveiling a new grant to provide education and outreach for these businesses.

Health districts and solid waste management districts can apply for funding to support community education and outreach, such as visits to scrap tire generating businesses and educational materials.

The Scrap Tire Education and Outreach Grant Information can be found on Ohio EPA’s website at Scrap Tire E&O Grant Information. Health districts and solid waste management districts with questions about the grant program should contact Channon Cohen at Channon.Cohen@epa.ohio.gov or 614-728-5353.