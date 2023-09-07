Schedule changed for pilates class Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Offered by Lawrence County Health Department

SOUTH POINT — A weekly pilates class, offered by the Lawrence County Health Department, will change schedule, beginning this week.

Camryn Zornes, health educator for the Lawrence County Health Department, said the class will now be offered from 5-5:45 p.m. on Mondays, at the South Point Community Center, located at 408 Second St. W.

They will continue to be offered through the end of the month.

The classes are paid for through a preconception and inter-conception health grant the department received to promote healthy living, fitness and nutrition and nutrition.

They are free and open to public. No preregistration is needed.