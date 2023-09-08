Court of Appeals to convene in Ironton

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

Staff report

The Ohio Fourth District Court of Appeals will convene today in the Court of Appeals Courtroom at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Set for 10:30 a.m, the court consider appeals from Lawrence and Athens counties. Cases will be argued before Presiding Judge Jason Smith, of Ironton, Administrative Judge Michael Hess, of Circleville, and Judge Peter Abele, of Vinton.
Judge Kristy S. Wilkin, of Hillsboro, also serves on the court.

The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed. These cases may have been tried in common pleas, probate, juvenile, municipal or county courts, and may be either civil or criminal cases.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves the following 14 counties in Southern Ohio: Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.

