Friday’s OHSAA Football Scores
Published 10:36 pm Friday, September 8, 2023
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Friday’s Football Scores
Akr. Buchtel 74, Bedford 8
Alliance 48, Akr. Ellet 14
Amherst Steele 17, Grafton Midview 7
Antwerp 39, Hicksville 6
Arlington 36, Bloomdale Elmwood 0
Ashtabula Lakeside 36, Orange 7
Ashville Teays Valley 31, Baltimore Liberty Union 19
Athens 55, Albany Alexander 7
Attica Seneca E. 46, Upper Sandusky 44
Aurora 49, Richfield Revere 14
Austintown Fitch 24, Cle. St. Ignatius 21, 2OT
Avon 42, Elyria 6
Avon Lake 24, Berea-Midpark 7
Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Southeastern 9
Barberton 34, Tallmadge 20
Barnesville 41, Newcomerstown 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26, Gibsonburg 7
Bay Village Bay 34, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0
Beallsville 14, Hundred, W.Va. 8
Beaver Eastern 39, Fayetteville-Perry 13
Bellaire 42, Shadyside 12
Bellbrook 49, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0
Bellefontaine 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 18
Bellevue 26, Norwalk 0
Beloit W. Branch 32, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 29
Berlin Center Western Reserve 34, McDonald 14
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Bishop Tonnos, Ontario 24
Bishop Fenwick 34, Cin. Aiken 0
Bishop Hartley 49, Cin. McNicholas 3
Bishop Watterson 33, Tiffin Columbian 14
Blanchester 21, Norwood 13
Bloom-Carroll 41, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
Bluffton 63, Delphos Jefferson 0
Bowerston Conotton Valley 20, Strasburg-Franklin 14
Bowling Green 52, Holland Springfield 22
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 26, N. Royalton 21
Brookfield 40, Warren Champion 13
Bryan 49, Delta 28
Byesville Meadowbrook 24, Crooksville 21
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Belmont Union Local 6
Caldwell 42, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 26
Camden Preble Shawnee 28, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 14
Can. Cent. Cath. 34, Salem 3
Can. McKinley 44, Massillon Perry 6
Can. South 45, Orrville 14
Canal Fulton Northwest 42, Akr. Manchester 21
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 40, Chillicothe 7
Canfield S. Range 28, Cortland Lakeview 21
Carey 34, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Casstown Miami E. 21, Day. Northridge 6
Castalia Margaretta 60, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Cedarville 28, Mechanicsburg 14
Celina 31, Lima Shawnee 8
Center Grove, Ind. 35, Cin. Moeller 34, OT
Centerville 27, Miamisburg 14
Chagrin Falls Kenston 49, Cle. VASJ 27
Chardon 35, St. Francis, N.Y. 20
Chillicothe Unioto 48, Williamsport Westfall 26
Cin. Country Day 42, Cin. College Prep. 6
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 49, Worthington Christian 25
Cin. Hughes 21, Monroe 7
Cin. La Salle 21, Lou. Central, Ky. 0
Cin. Princeton 20, Mason 3
Cin. St. Xavier 14, Cin. Withrow 10
Cin. Summit Country Day 16, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 14
Cin. Sycamore 35, Cin. Colerain 14
Cin. West Clermont 45, Cin. Walnut Hills 6
Cin. Winton Woods 20, Cin. Turpin 0
Cin. Wyoming 28, Cin. Madeira 20
Circleville Logan Elm 40, Circleville 19
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Cin. Mt. Healthy 26
Cle. Hay 48, Cle. John Marshall 44
Cle. Hts. 13, Brunswick 10
Cle. JFK 32, Cle. E. Tech 6
Cle. Rhodes 50, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Coldwater 37, Anna 7
Collins Western Reserve 47, Plymouth 14
Cols. Africentric 18, Cols. Walnut Ridge 12
Cols. Beechcroft 55, Cols. Centennial 0
Cols. Bexley 26, Cols. Grandview Hts. 21
Cols. Briggs 16, Cols. Marion-Franklin 8
Cols. DeSales 30, Linsly, W.Va. 17
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 38, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
Cols. Northland 35, Cols. Linden-McKinley 0
Cols. St. Charles 50, Whitehall-Yearling 7
Cols. Upper Arlington 28, Westerville Cent. 12
Cols. Whetstone 32, Cols. Mifflin 0
Columbia Station Columbia 21, Oberlin Firelands 7
Columbus Grove 40, Spencerville 0
Conneaut 21, Chagrin Falls 0
Convoy Crestview 47, Ada 9
Corning Miller 48, Millersport 16
Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 41, Franklin Middletown Christian 7
Creston Norwayne 49, Jeromesville Hillsdale 14
Crown City S. Gallia 39, Manchester 6
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Massillon Tuslaw 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 24, Fairport Harbor Harding 13
Dalton 55, Apple Creek Waynedale 7
Danville 40, Fredericktown 0
Day. Chaminade Julienne 34, Franklin 21
DeGraff Riverside 28, Tipp City Bethel 24
Defiance Ayersville 20, Paulding 17
Defiance Tinora 42, Sherwood Fairview 14
Delaware Hayes 38, Sunbury Big Walnut 31
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 24, Powell Olentangy Liberty 17
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 48, Tol. St. Francis 7
Dover 47, Taylor Allderdice, Pa. 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 38, Zanesville Maysville 13
Dublin Coffman 35, Dublin Jerome 14
E. Can. 40, Louisville Aquinas 8
Eastlake North 26, Lyndhurst Brush 14
Eaton 31, Day. Oakwood 21
Edon 52, Sand Creek, Mich. 24
Elida 30, Ottawa-Glandorf 8
Elyria Cath. 42, Parma Hts. Holy Name 17
Fairfield 38, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35
Fairfield Christian 17, Grove City Christian 14
Fairview 35, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 14
Findlay 42, Oregon Clay 7
Findlay Liberty-Benton 50, Port Clinton 14
Fitch 24, Cle. St. Ignatius 21, OT
Gahanna Cols. Academy 28, Ft. Loramie 12
Gahanna Lincoln 49, Reynoldsburg 6
Galion 35, Bellville Clear Fork 3
Galion Northmor 44, Cardington-Lincoln 6
Gallipolis Gallia 47, Chesapeake 21
Garfield Hts. 22, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0
Garrettsville Garfield 42, Leavittsburg LaBrae 13
Gates Mills Gilmour 33, Chardon NDCL 17
Gates Mills Hawken 56, Ashtabula Edgewood 32
Geneva 35, Rocky River Lutheran W. 7
Genoa Area 55, Fostoria 14
Germantown Valley View 35, Carlisle 7
Girard 35, Struthers 28
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45, Cambridge 7
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, Mich. 48, Tol. Christian 12
Granville 41, Heath 33
Greenfield McClain 22, Lees Creek E. Clinton 6
Grove City 63, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Groveport-Madison 28, Galloway Westland 14
Hamilton 26, Cin. Oak Hills 7
Hamilton Badin 35, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 2
Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Metamora Evergreen 0
Hannibal River 52, Magnolia, W.Va. 20
Hanoverton United 31, Columbiana 3
Harrison 42, Cin. Western Hills 0
Haviland Wayne Trace 42, Edgerton 6
Hilliard Bradley 38, Marysville 14
Hilliard Davidson 35, Hilliard Darby 7
Holgate 58, Lakeside Danbury 12
Howard E. Knox 35, Centerburg 7
Huber Hts. Wayne 22, Springfield 21
Hudson 44, Stow-Munroe Falls 14
Hunting Valley University 39, Richmond Hts. 6
Huron 38, Gabriel Richard Catholic, Mich. 31
Kent Roosevelt 28, Cuyahoga Falls 14
Kenton 38, Lima Bath 34
Kettering Fairmont 20, Clayton Northmont 14, OT
Lancaster 20, New Albany 0
Lebanon 45, Morrow Little Miami 10
Leipsic 21, Harrod Allen E. 0
Lewis Center Olentangy 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 49, New Lebanon Dixie 7
Lewistown Indian Lake 35, New Carlisle Tecumseh 28
Lexington 31, Mt. Vernon 17
Liberty Center 42, Archbold 14
Lima Sr. 45, Sylvania Northview 14
Lisbon Beaver 55, E. Liverpool 13
Lisbon David Anderson 37, E. Palestine 7
Lodi Cloverleaf 41, Ravenna 21
Logan 20, Vincent Warren 14
London 26, Spring. Shawnee 14
London Madison Plains 24, N. Lewisburg Triad 20
Lorain 41, Akr. Firestone 0
Lorain Clearview 26, LaGrange Keystone 0
Loudonville 27, Mt. Gilead 20
Loveland 31, Kings Mills Kings 20
Lowellville 60, Vienna Mathews 6
Lucas 49, Warrensville Hts. 14
Macedonia Nordonia 31, Solon 12
Madison 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 25
Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, Minerva 6
Malvern 27, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 20
Mansfield Sr. 38, Millersburg W. Holmes 28
Mantua Crestwood 26, Wickliffe 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Delphos St. John’s 0
Marietta 32, Uhrichsville Claymont 28
Marion Elgin 53, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 26
Marion Pleasant 34, Sparta Highland 17
Martins Ferry 48, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 21
Massillon 55, Elkhart, Ind. 0
Massillon Jackson 20, Green 13
Mayfield 40, Akron Garfield 13
McArthur Vinton County 54, Pomeroy Meigs 0
McComb 63, Van Buren 7
Medina Buckeye 51, N. Olmsted 28
Medina Highland 88, Copley 14
Mentor 42, Medina 41
Mentor Lake Cath. 34, Willoughby S. 7
Middlefield Cardinal 34, Independence 22
Milan Edison 62, Burton Berkshire 19
Milford 56, Cin. Anderson 35
Milford Center Fairbanks 16, Spring. Cath. Cent. 2
Minster 41, Ft. Recovery 20
Mogadore Field 49, Akr. Springfield 0
Monroeville 46, Ashland Crestview 34
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 56, Vanlue 12
N. Baltimore 44, Cory-Rawson 35
N. Can. Hoover 34, Louisville 10
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 23, Mineral Ridge 20
N. Ridgeville 10, Olmsted Falls 3
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 56, Bucyrus 6
Navarre Fairless 31, Wooster Triway 24, OT
Nelsonville-York 54, Bidwell River Valley 0
New Concord John Glenn 30, Coshocton 7
New Madison Tri-Village 50, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
New Middletown Spring. 56, Atwater Waterloo 0
New Philadelphia 28, Ashland 0
New Richmond 47, Batavia Clermont NE 6
Newark Licking Valley 37, Johnstown 6
Niles McKinley 27, Hubbard 6
Northwood 42, Erie-Mason, Mich. 18
Norton 35, Streetsboro 14
Norwalk St. Paul 49, Ashland Mapleton 30
Oak Harbor 49, Maumee 7
Ontario 56, Caledonia River Valley 21
Painesville Harvey 49, Brooklyn 13
Painesville Riverside 35, Maple Hts. 6
Pandora-Gilboa 32, Arcadia 0
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35, Johnstown Northridge 0
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Millbury Lake 27
Perry 50, Jefferson Area 0
Perrysburg 56, Sylvania Southview 27
Philo 46, Warsaw River View 6
Pickerington N. 39, Pickerington Cent. 34
Piketon 41, Chillicothe Huntington 7
Pioneer N. Central 51, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Richwood N. Union 0
Poland Seminary 10, Canfield 7
Portsmouth 28, Ironton Rock Hill 27, OT
Portsmouth W. 49, Wellston 10
Proctorville Fairland 61, Glouster Trimble 27
Racine Southern 49, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Rayland Buckeye 40, Brownsville, Pa. 6
Reedsville Eastern 42, Portsmouth Notre Dame 26
Rittman 31, West Salem Northwestern 6
Rockford Parkway 35, St. Henry 23
Rocky River 46, Lakewood 14
S. Point 33, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20
STVM 42, Warren Harding 28
Salineville Southern 42, Wellsville 7
Sandusky 34, Parma Padua 27
Sandusky St. Mary 67, Stryker 36
Sarahsville Shenandoah 23, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20
Sheffield Brookside 28, Oberlin 6
Shelby 45, Marion Harding 14
Sidney 56, Fairborn 6
Smithville 20, Doylestown Chippewa 6
Spring. Kenton Ridge 23, Spring. NW 13
Spring. NE 42, Spring. Greenon 6
Springboro 31, Beavercreek 0
St. Clairsville 60, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 24
Steubenville 43, USO, Pa. 20
Strongsville 27, Cle. Benedictine 9
Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Carrollton 7
Sullivan Black River 29, Wellington 12
Sycamore Mohawk 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 15
Thomas Worthington 36, Newark 35, OT
Thornville Sheridan 29, McConnelsville Morgan 13
Tiffin Calvert 52, Kansas Lakota 13
Tipp City Tippecanoe 28, Piqua 13
Tol. Bowsher 14, Tol. Woodward 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 33, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 7
Tol. Waite 36, Tol. Rogers 30
Tol. Whitmer 29, Fremont Ross 7
Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 29, River Rouge, Mich. 22
Tontogany Otsego 30, Rossford 0
Toronto 47, Madonna, W.Va. 13
Troy 52, W. Carrollton 0
Troy Christian 35, Covington 14
Tug Valley, W.Va. 51, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 8
Uniontown Lake 10, Can. Glenoak 7
Urbana 51, St. Paris Graham 14
Utica 17, Pataskala Licking Hts. 16
Van Wert 43, Defiance 42
Vandalia Butler 45, Greenville 6
Vermilion 55, Greenwich S. Cent. 0
Versailles 34, New Bremen 7
W. Chester Lakota W. 35, Middletown 0
W. Jefferson 42, Jamestown Greeneview 41, OT
W. Liberty-Salem 41, S. Charleston SE 21
Wadsworth 35, Twinsburg 24
Wapakoneta 14, St. Marys Memorial 0
Washington C.H. 48, Delaware Buckeye Valley 18
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 34, Bethel-Tate 20
Waterford 47, Belpre 6
Wauseon 48, Swanton 13
Waverly 48, Lucasville Valley 8
Waynesfield-Goshen 28, Dola Hardin Northern 19
Weir, W.Va. 41, Wintersville Indian Creek 8
Westerville N. 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7
Westerville S. 42, Dublin Scioto 10
Westlake 28, Parma Normandy 21
Wheelersburg 56, McDermott Scioto NW 0
Whiteford, Mich. 26, Tol. Ottawa Hills 21
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 31, Napoleon 14
Willard 35, Elmore Woodmore 30
Williamsburg 57, Hillsboro 27
Windham 38, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 12
Wooster 27, Mansfield Madison 14
Xenia 10, Riverside Stebbins 0
Youngs. Boardman 37, Warren Howland 6
Youngs. Chaney High School 14, Alliance Marlington 6
Youngs. Liberty 41, Columbiana Crestview 6
Youngs. Mooney 36, Clyde 26
Youngs. Ursuline 46, Youngs. East 0
Youngs. Valley Christian 30, Leetonia 0
Zanesville 22, Hebron Lakewood 16, 2OT
Zanesville Rosecrans 23, Sugar Grove Berne Union 21
Zanesville W. Muskingum 34, New Lexington 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sandusky Perkins vs. Warren JFK, ccd.