Virginia harris

Virginia Elizabeth Harris, 95, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Sep. 3, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church 1757 Tenth Ave. Huntington.

Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.