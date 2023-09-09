Auction planned for Christmas drive Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

The Lawrence County Commission voted on Tuesday to set a silent auction for October to raise funds to buy gifts for the Bell Choir from Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities.

The request came from Lawrence County Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson to have the event as a thank you for the choir, who visit the courthouse every holiday season.

Patterson was also there to make the pitch for this year’s Christmas at the Courthouse charity effort.

He said, last year, the drive was able to provide meals to 76 families, who he said were selected by local schools as cases in need.

“We let the schools decide who,” he said. “They know more than we do, deal with families and see it firsthand.”

Patterson said the effort for this year is beginning, and this year, they hope to increase the number of families served to 87.

He said they are consulting with Tim Carpenter, of Lawrence County Veterans Services, to find veterans in need.

Patterson thanked all of the offices in the courthouse, as well as businesses, who donate to the effort.

“They go the extra mile to help,” he said.

Commissioner Mike Finley encouraged Patterson to reach out to Facing Hunger Foodbank, as well as the national Wild Turkey Federation, whose local South Hills Longbeards chapter donate frozen turkeys each year to local charities.

“They’re very, very gracious to Lawrence County,” Finley said.

In other business:

— Finley reminded the public of the Special Needs Youth Sportsmen’s annual fishing event, which takes place in Fayette Township today. He said the event is free of charge and open to the public and no preregistration is required. Those who want to attend can meet on the lot of the South Point Tractor Supply at 8:30 a.m., where a caravan of vehicles will go to the fishing site. Finley said SNYS provided breakfast and lunch, as well as fishing equipment.

“We have a great time, and it’s really heartwarming to see these kids who don’t really get a chance to get out and fish,” Finley said

— The commission also heard from a resident, who lives near Collins Career Technical Center in getaway, who expressed concerns about the planned Dollar General location.

He said the location is on a flood plain and he was worried that any buildup of the land for the store’s site could create a water flow problem and cause Symmes Creek to flood his home, which is just shy of the water. He said multiple residents have the same concern.

“I’m here to take any measures I can to make sure our house doesn’t flood,” he said.

Finley told him that FEMA would not allow land to be built up to a point that it would cause issues, and told him to meet with the county engineer, who is best versed on such matters.

Commission President Colton Copley said the Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District is also involved in the matter and monitoring concerns.