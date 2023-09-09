Brown meets with SSA commissioner nominee Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee’s Subcommittee on Social Security, Pensions, and Family Policy, met on Wednesday with Martin O’Malley, the nominee to be the commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

Brown’s office said that, during the meeting, the senator and O’Malley “discussed the importance of protecting and expanding the Social Security benefits that millions of Americans earned and rely on, cutting red tape and restrictions to improve the Supplemental Security Income program, and restoring a productive relationship with the Social Security Administration’s employees.”

“Ohioans pay into Social Security with every paycheck — and they deserve a Social Security Commissioner who will protect their hard-earned money,” Brown said. “Martin O’Malley understands that Social Security is the bedrock of our middle class and that we must protect from constant attacks the benefits Ohioans have earned and count on.”

Email newsletter signup

Brown’s office said that he pushed President Joe Biden to fire the previous Social Security commissioner, Andrew Saul, and his deputy commissioner, David Black, for “working to systematically dismantle the Social Security system that Ohioans have spent their lives paying into.”

Before O’Malley’s nomination, Brown pushed the Biden administration to nominate a permanent Social Security commissioner and deputy commissioner to serve at the Social Security Administration.