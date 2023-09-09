Ohio rallies to beat FAU, 17-10
Published 10:42 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — O’Shaan Allison scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter to allow Ohio to overcome a 10-point first-half deficit and earn a 17-10 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.
The Bobcats did not allow the Florida Atlantic offense to score. The Owls got a 37-yard field goal from Logan Lupo in the second quarter, and two minutes later Jarron Morris returned an interception 72 yards to put FAU on top 10-0 with five minutes left in the half.
Kurtis Rourke got Ohio on the board with a 13-yard pass to Will Kacmarek to make it 10-7 at intermission. The Bobcats marched 80 yards in nine plays in the third quarter to take the lead, 14-10 and Alex Kasee capped the night by converting on a 39-yard field goal with 5:26 left.
Rourke was 18 of 29 for 203 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off twice. Allison finished with 80 yards on 22 carries to lead Ohio (2-1).
Casey Thompson was 23 of 42 for 180 yards to lead Florida Atlantic (1-1) but was picked off twice. LaJohntay Wester caught 12 passes for 101 yards.
|Ohio
|0
|7
|7
|3
|—
|17
|FAU
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—
|10
Second Quarter
FAU–FG Lupo 37, 6:54.
FAU_Morris 66 interception return (Lupo kick), 5:12.
OHIO–Kacmarek 13 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), :23.
Third Quarter
OHIO–Allison 5 run (Spetic kick), 5:38.
Fourth Quarter
OHIO–FG Spetic 39, 5:27.
—————
|OHIO
|FAU
|First downs
|22
|13
|Total Net Yards
|346
|181
|Rushes-yards
|45-150
|15-3
|Passing
|196
|178
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|1-29
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-64
|Interceptions Ret.
|2–28
|2-56
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-28-2
|23-42-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|3-19
|Punts
|4-37.75
|6-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-25
|6-80
|Time of Possession
|40:06
|19:50
—————
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Ohio, Allison 23-84, Bangura 16-40, Rourke 6-26. FAU, McCammon 8-25, Lewis 3-1, Thompson 4-(minus 23).
PASSING–Ohio, Rourke 17-28-2-196. FAU, Thompson 23-41-2-178, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING–Ohio, Cross 3-41, Kacmarek 3-29, Wiglusz 3-15, M.Williams 2-46, Walton 2-36, Ja.Jones 2-20, Allison 2-9. FAU, L.Wester 13-101, T.Johnson 3-29, McCammon 3-16, Sumlin 2-17, Z.Moore 2-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Ohio, Kasee 44.