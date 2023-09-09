Ohio rallies to beat FAU, 17-10 Published 10:42 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — O’Shaan Allison scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter to allow Ohio to overcome a 10-point first-half deficit and earn a 17-10 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

The Bobcats did not allow the Florida Atlantic offense to score. The Owls got a 37-yard field goal from Logan Lupo in the second quarter, and two minutes later Jarron Morris returned an interception 72 yards to put FAU on top 10-0 with five minutes left in the half.

Kurtis Rourke got Ohio on the board with a 13-yard pass to Will Kacmarek to make it 10-7 at intermission. The Bobcats marched 80 yards in nine plays in the third quarter to take the lead, 14-10 and Alex Kasee capped the night by converting on a 39-yard field goal with 5:26 left.

Rourke was 18 of 29 for 203 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off twice. Allison finished with 80 yards on 22 carries to lead Ohio (2-1).

Casey Thompson was 23 of 42 for 180 yards to lead Florida Atlantic (1-1) but was picked off twice. LaJohntay Wester caught 12 passes for 101 yards.

Ohio 0 7 7 3 — 17 FAU 0 10 0 0 — 10

Second Quarter

FAU–FG Lupo 37, 6:54.

FAU_Morris 66 interception return (Lupo kick), 5:12.

OHIO–Kacmarek 13 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), :23.

Third Quarter

OHIO–Allison 5 run (Spetic kick), 5:38.

Fourth Quarter

OHIO–FG Spetic 39, 5:27.

—————

OHIO FAU First downs 22 13 Total Net Yards 346 181 Rushes-yards 45-150 15-3 Passing 196 178 Punt Returns 1-4 1-29 Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-64 Interceptions Ret. 2–28 2-56 Comp-Att-Int 17-28-2 23-42-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 3-19 Punts 4-37.75 6-45.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 2-25 6-80 Time of Possession 40:06 19:50

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Ohio, Allison 23-84, Bangura 16-40, Rourke 6-26. FAU, McCammon 8-25, Lewis 3-1, Thompson 4-(minus 23).

PASSING–Ohio, Rourke 17-28-2-196. FAU, Thompson 23-41-2-178, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING–Ohio, Cross 3-41, Kacmarek 3-29, Wiglusz 3-15, M.Williams 2-46, Walton 2-36, Ja.Jones 2-20, Allison 2-9. FAU, L.Wester 13-101, T.Johnson 3-29, McCammon 3-16, Sumlin 2-17, Z.Moore 2-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Ohio, Kasee 44.