Elia leads Tug Valley win over Symmes Valley Published 1:17 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NAUGATUCK, W.Va. — The Tug Valley Panthers were forced to make a move and it proved to be quite a move.

Email newsletter signup

Bryson Elia shifted from wide receiver to running back with an injury to starting running back Adam Slone.

All the sophomore did was rack up 240 total yards and score 5 touchdowns as the Panthers beat the Symmes Valley Vikings 51-8 on Friday.

The sophomore speedster Elia aran 10 times for 130 yards and 3 touchdowns and had another 110 yards receiving with 2 TDs.

The Panthers (3-0) started freshman at quarterback and he celebrated his first game completing 17-of-24 passes for 184 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also ran 3 times for 39 yards.

The Tug Valley offense finished with 447 yards of total offense. It was a balanced attack as they had 238 yards passing and 209 rushing yards.

Symmes Valley (1-3) got its only score on a 15-yard run by Will Jones with 4:38 left to play.

Sym. Valley 0 0 0 8 = 8

Tug Valley 19 19 13 0 = 51

First Quarter

TV — Bryson Elia 8 pass from Preston May (Davis Bosserman kick) 7:59

TV — Bryson Elia 19 pass from Preston May (Davis Bosserman kick 3:16

TV —Buddy Marcum 2 pass from Preston May (kick failed) 0:38

Second Quarter

TV — Bryson Elia 48 run (kick failed) 6:41

TV — Bryson Elia 7 run (Davis Bosserman kick) 0:30

TV — Buddy Marcum 35 pass from Preston May (kick blocked) 0:15

Third Quarter

TV — Bryson Elia 45 run (kick failed) 6:20

TV — Ashton Davis 10 pass from Jaxon Nenni-Mills (Davis Bosserman kick) 1:53

Fourth Quarter

SV — Willie Jones 15 run (pass good) 4;38