Marshall Health to launch West Virginia Entrepreneurs Virtual Series Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Health is launching a virtual training series for individuals interested in learning more about small business ownership and entrepreneurship.

As part of Marshall Health’s Career Opportunities for Appalachian Legacy initiative, training participants will learn firsthand from other small business owners how to start and operate a small business or social enterprise, which are businesses that sell or provide a service to support a cause.

The first one-hour session will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, co-sponsored by Right to Start. LIZ MODERN Design is a Huntington-based small business focused on painting and refinishing. Liz Modern will share her story and how she has navigated starting and growing her business using a grassroots approach.

Email newsletter signup

Registration is free. To register, visit https://WVEntrepreneurs VirtualSeriesSession1.eventbrite.com.

This session is the first of the four-part series. Additional session topics will focus on Low-Start Costs Businesses (Oct. 18), Making Your Skill Your Side Hustle (Nov. 15) and Social Enterprises (Dec. 13). This series is funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The COAL initiative leverages the expertise of Marshall Health’s employment specialists to help West Virginians re-enter the workforce and find steady employment and competitive wages and benefits. COAL serves individuals across all industries in their search for a career path in which they can find their passion and financial security.

For more information about the West Virginia Entrepreneurs Virtual Series or the COAL initiative, contact Ashley Shaw by e-mail at shawa@marshall.edu.