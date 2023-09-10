Pedro Bass Club Gallipolis Tournament Results
Published 1:44 am Sunday, September 10, 2023
The Pedro Bass Club held its last regular season tournament of the season in Gallipolis that was sponsored by Skeeto’s Pizza, Store and Estate Sales, Ironton Barber Shop, H&K Sound, Keyway Automotive, Wilson Taxidermy, Southern Ohio Gun and Dog Association,The Tackle Box and Borders Sporting Goods. Tournament winners were: first place and Big Bass award Ralph Wilson, second place Ricky Barnett and Paul Gannon, and third place Scott Kearns and Chad Burk. (Photo Submitted)