Roundabouts opening to traffic on Tuesday Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

Work ahead of schedule

When The Ironton Tribune spoke with Matt McGuire, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9, last week, he said work was on schedule on the Ironton roundabout project and they were expected to open to traffic in October.

Then, this week, on Wednesday, he got word from the contractor that they were ready to open to traffic ahead of schedule.

McGuire said the plan is now for the roundabouts to open to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

McGuire said there will still be crews there doing work, such as on the center islands, and there will be one narrow, 10-foot lane for traffic in each direction.

“But they will be open to traffic, as if they were roundabouts,” he said.

McGuire said crews will continue to be on site doing work until October, and he urged motorists to be mindful and cautious in the area.

In the spring, the contractor will come back to do final paving on the project, he said.