Southern passes by Bobcats

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

RACINE — The Southern Tornadoes went airborne.

Quarterback Josiah Smith threw for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns as Southern blanked the Green Bobcats 49-0 in a non-league game on Friday.

Smith was 16-f-21 passing while teammate Nathan Shuster was 4-of-5 for 72 yards to give the Tornadoes 254 total yards passing to go along with 64 yards rushing.

Green (1-3) finished with 112 total yards with 71 coming on the ground. Blake Smith ran 15 times for 62 yards and Braxton Conschafsky carried 17 times for 34 yards.

Southern took a 14-0 first quarter lead in the first quarter as Smith threw 22 yards to Brayden Otto and Derek Griffith ran 13 yards for a score.

Smith hit Carson Reuter with a 10-yard scoring pass and Brandon Laudermilt ran back an interception 80 yards for a touchdown and it was 28-0 at the half.

Smith threw 29 yards to Landon Everson on a one-play drive and Griffith returned a punt 55 yards for a score and it was 42-0 after three quarters.

Green hosts Fairview, Ky., next Friday.

Green 0 0 0 0 = 0

Southern 14 14 14 7 = 49

First Quarter

RS — Brayden Otto 22 pass from Josiah Smith (Ty Little run) 11:10

RS — Derek Griffith 13 run (pass failed) 7:53

Second Quarter

RS — Carson Reuter 10 pass from Josiah Smith (Derek Griffith kick) 7:55

RS — Brandon Laudermilt 80 interception (Derek Griffith kick) 1:32

Third Quarter

RS — Landon Everson 29 pass from Josiah Smith (Derek Griffith kick) 9:51

RS — Derek Griffith 55 punt return (Derek Griffith kick) 6:00

Fourth Quarter

RS — Wyatt Smith 48 pass from Nathan Shuster (Derek Griffith kick) 10:03

GrRS

First downs 8 13

Rushes-yards 44-71 11-64

Passing yards 41 254

Total yards 112 318

Cmp-Att-Int 4-9-1 16-21-1

Fumbles-lost 4-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 5-40 3-20

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Green: Blake Smith 15-62, Braxton Conschafsky 17-34, Mason Neal 8-8, Landon Kimbler 1-0, Gabe Blevins 1-minus 3, Team 2-minus 30; Southern: Derek Griffith 3-23, Carson Reuter 2-23, Josiah Smith 1-15, Jake Wickline 3-6, Asher Riffe 2-2.

PASSING–Green: Gabe Blevins 2-5-1 32, Landon Kimbler 2-2-0 9; Southern: Josiah Smith 12-16-1 182, Nathan Shuster 4-5-0 72.

RECEIVING–Green: Blake Smith 2-30, Mason Neal 1-7, Braxton Conschafsky 1-4; Southern: Derek Griffith 4-46, Carson Reuter 4-34, Brayden Otto 3-68, Wyatt Smith 1-48, Landon Everson 1-29, Brandon Laudermilt 1-20, Blake Williams 1-8, Asher Riffe 1-1.