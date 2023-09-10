Wilburn leads Pointers win over Hornets in OVC, 33-20 Published 1:36 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

COAL GROVE — The Pointers found lightning in a bottle Friday night as senior Eli Wilburn bolted for 107 rushing yards and three scores to help South Point stun the Coal Grove Hornets 33-20 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Wilburn, who had seen limited time at running back, would electrify Pointer fans with scoring runs of 22, 20 and 21 yards on just 12 carries.

Teammate Blaine Freeman also eclipsed the century mark with 119 yards on 19 carries.

The Pointers took advantage of a miscue by Coal Grove, as a bad snap on a punt, put the ball at the Hornet 23.

Four plays later, Gage Chapman would score from seven yards out to put South Point ahead 7-0.

Coal Grove would respond with two consecutive rushing scores by Kaden Murphy to take a 14-7 lead with 4:57 remaining in the first half.

Wilburn would score his first touchdown on the Pointers ensuing possession to tie the game up and then Davin Heckard would record his second interception in consecutive weeks. This time, Heckard would return the pick 54 yards to the Hornet 20.

Xathan Haney would hit Brayden Hanshaw on a fade for a 14-yard score to give the Pointers a 21-14 lead at the half.

Wilburn would highlight the third quarter scoring with his second touchdown of the game. He would take a quick pitch towards the far sideline, evade two would-be tacklers, and reverse field and out run everyone to the end zone.

His third score would extend the Pointers lead to 33-20 with 33 seconds remaining in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Coal Grove would drive to the South Point 2, but would fumble the ball away back to the Pointers with 9:10.

Coal Grove’s Kaden Murphy lead the offensive attack with 212 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Caden Turner rushed 11 times for 57 yards.

The win moves South Point to 3-1 and marked the first time the Pointers had beaten Coal Grove since 2006.

Coal Grove (3-1) hosts Chesapeake next Friday night and South Point entertains Ironton.

South Point 7 14 12 0 = 33

Coal Grove 8 6 6 0 = 20

First Quarter

SP — Gage Chapman 7 run (Rece Craft kick), 6:21.

CG — Kaden Murphy 5 run (Kaden Murphy run), 1:06.

Second Quarter

CG — Kaden Murphy 3 run (run failed), 4:57.

SP — Eli Wilburn 22 run (kick failed), 2:17.

SP — Brayden Hanshaw 14 pass from Xathan Haney (Xathan Haney pass to Gage Chapman), 0:06.

Third Quarter

SP — Eli Wilburn 20 run (kick failed) 8:15.

CG — Kaden Murphy 2 run (run failed), 3:50.

SP — Eli Wilburn 21 run (run failed), 0:33.

———

SP CG

First downs 16 19

Rushes-yards 43-278 48-275

Passing yards 41 39

Total yards 319 314

Cmp-Att-Int 3-6-0 3-9-1

Fumbles-lost 1-1 6-2

Penalties-yards 12-115 4-50

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–South Point: Blaine Freeman 19-116, Eli Wilburn 12-107 3TD, Gage Chapman 3-17 TD, Xathan Haney 6-31, Corey Otzenberger 3-7; Coal Grove: Kaden Murphy 27-212 3TD, Caden Turner 11-57, Whyatt Mannon 6-12, Steven Simpson 2-0, Gavin Gipson 2-minus 6.

PASSING–Coal Grove: Whyatt Mannon 3-9-1 39; South Point: Xathan Haney 3-6-0 41 TD.

RECEIVING–Coal Grove: Kaden Murphy 2-14, Wesley Runyon 1-25; South Point: Brayden Hanshaw 1-14 TD, Rece Craft 1-11, Jalyn Anderson 1-21.