Coal Grove new facilities ribbon cutting cleebration Friday

Coal Grove new facilities ribbon cutting celebration Friday
Published 8:09 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Staff Report

COAL GROVE — The Dawson-Bryant Local School District is excited to announce a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of our new Athletic Field House and Student Multi-Purpose Center.

The celebration will take place on Friday at 5:00 p.m., at Lemaster Stadium/Patterson Field.

Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony in the Student Multi-Purpose Center.

Adding to the festivities, homecoming will take place the same evening, with the Hornet varsity football team taking on the Chesapeake Panthers at 7:00 p.m.

The Hornet Band Boosters will be serving a turkey dinner in the high school cafeteria between 3-to-6 p.m.. for only $7.00 per person.

After people have toured both new buildings, they are encouraged to remain and enjoy dinner and the game.

There will be halftime performances by the Hornet Band of Pride and Hornet varsity cheerleaders, as well as high school Homecoming Court activities.

Fans are invited to join all the festivities for this exciting evening at Dawson-Bryant High School.