DeWine announces funding opportunity for law enforcement cameras Published 12:00 am Monday, September 11, 2023

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that $5 million in grant funding is available to help local law enforcement agencies invest in body camera equipment and pay for associated expenses.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services on Wednesday opened the application period for the third round of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. Governor DeWine launched the program in 2021 to assist local law enforcement agencies with costs related to camera equipment, video storage, editing software, public record management, maintenance, and more.

To date, nearly $10 million has been awarded to more than 200 local agencies as part of the program.

“Body cameras act as an impartial eye on the interactions between law enforcement and the public, so they’re incredibly important for transparency,” DeWine said. “This program is for any local law enforcement agency that doesn’t already have a body-worn camera program or needs support to enhance and maintain its existing technology.”

A webinar for the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program will be held by OCJS on Sept. 13 from 10-11:30 a.m. The training webinar is not mandatory but will provide helpful information on both application preparation and the review process. Applicants must submit proposals online through the Online Grants Management System by 5 p.m. on Oct. 2.

The Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program is funded with support of the Ohio General Assembly through the operating budget and is part of DeWine’s ongoing efforts to assist Ohio’s law enforcement agencies in protecting the public.

For additional details, visit the OCJS website at: http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/.