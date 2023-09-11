Hershel Travis Published 7:34 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

March 25, 1945 — Sept. 7, 2023

Hershel Ray Travis, age 78, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Mr. Travis was born on March 25, 1945, in Portsmouth. He retired from Northeast Georgia Health Systems. Hershel was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a member of South Bend United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Travis; daughter, Nikki Sturgill (Robbie); sons, Zachary Travis (Jess) and Jeremiah Smith (Holli); 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at The Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate. The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. prior to the service.

Immediately following the service, a light meal will be hosted by Mossy Creek United Methodist Church for the family and friends in the Yonah Family Lounge at Barrett Funeral Home, all are invited to stay and greet the family.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital – www.stjude.org/donate or The Salvation Army – www.salvationarmyusa.org/give

To share a memory or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.barettfh.com.