John Roach Published 7:35 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

John Joseph Roach, 68, of South Point, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at home.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Vance Roach.

Military Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery, Ironton, with Father Wayne Morris officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Missions Outreach, Inc. 3748 OH-7, Chesapeake, OH 45619 in John’s Memory.