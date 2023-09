Orville Pennington Published 7:37 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Orville Ray Pennington, 44, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Cabell Huntington, Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be a memorial gathering from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com