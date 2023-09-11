Roundabouts opening delayed Published 4:05 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Subcontactor to work at site this week

The opening of the new roundabouts on State Route 93 to traffic, originally planned for this week, has been pushed back until Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Matt McGuire, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9, said the delay was because a subcontractor needed for work, would not arrive until later this week.

“But it is still ahead of schedule,” McGuire said.

Next week’s opening of the roundabouts will mark Phase III of the project, in which lanes will be open to traffic, signals removed and entrance and exit ramps to U.S. 52 will be reopened.

Remaining work expected to be completed this fall includes construction of the roundabout center islands, as well as asphalt surface paving.

This work will continue through October, the interim completion date, until final paving is done next year.