Saturday’s OHSAA Football Scores

Published 12:36 am Monday, September 11, 2023

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Saturday’s Football Scores

Akr. Hoban 39, Akr. East 0

Bradford 48, Bridgeport 14

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 34, Ironton 21

Cin. Clark Montessori 14, Cin. Gamble Montessori 13

Cin. Taft 44, Day. Meadowdale 6

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41, Canisius, N.Y. 14

Kirtland 56, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Lakewood St. Edward 34, Cin. Elder 33

Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Bishop Ready 14

Mogadore 28, Newark Cath. 0

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 34, Ashtabula St. John 7

