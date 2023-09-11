Sharon Jenkins Published 7:35 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Sharon Kay Jenkins, 47, of Ironton, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by family.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Jenkins.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, with Elder Kenny Waller officiating. Burial will follow at Hecla Cemetery, State Route 141, Ironton. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

