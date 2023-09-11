Susan May

Published 7:39 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By Obituaries

Susan Lyn (Morris) May, 71, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died Tuesday Sept. 9, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Clay May.

Funeral service was Tuesday at Norway Avenue Church of Christ, with Minister Jeff Garrett officiating. Burial followed the service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Email newsletter signup

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Huntington for their care.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com

More Obituaries

Carolyn Knipp

Johnny Walker

Orville Pennington

Linda Scruggs

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who is your favorite regular column contributor for The Ironton Tribune?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections