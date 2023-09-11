Susan May Published 7:39 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Susan Lyn (Morris) May, 71, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died Tuesday Sept. 9, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Clay May.

Funeral service was Tuesday at Norway Avenue Church of Christ, with Minister Jeff Garrett officiating. Burial followed the service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Huntington for their care.