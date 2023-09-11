Work continues on Tiffany Lane project Published 12:00 am Monday, September 11, 2023

SOUTH POINT — Tuesday’s meeting of South Point council was a brief one, with three members absent and there not being enough for a quorum or to take action on matters.

But Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the village hosted the public and had an informal question and answer session on multiple topics.

Gaskin said they discussed the need for property owners to take care of overhanging tree limbs, while an update was also given on the Tiffany Lane project.

Expected to be completed later this year, the $950,000 project will include a new roadway as well as repair from slippage, resolving a longstanding issue in the village.

Gaskin said the project is “moving along,” and there are only a few hundred more feet of drainage to finish and then the contractor can begin work on the new roadway.

The next meeting of council is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Village Hall.