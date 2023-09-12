Pointers down Flyers in soccer matchup Published 12:31 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Starting fast was the fastest way to victory for the South Point Pointers.

Email newsletter signup

Getting off to a quick 3-0 start enabled the Pointers to gain control of the game and they went on to beat the St. Joseph Flyers 5-1 in a non-league soccer game on Monday.

South Point (5-1-1) scored quickly as Joey Bloebaum made a goal with an assist from Jakob Hess at 38:45.

Bloebaum then scored an unassisted goal with 24:20 on the clock and it was 2-0.

Bloebaum completed the hat trick with his third goal as he got an assist from Moritz Klattenhoff.

St. Joseph (6-1) scored its lone goal on a penalty kick by Landon Rowe with 8:02 on the first half clock and it was 3-1.

The Pointers then scored twice when Gamaliel Yakubu scored with an assist from Klattenhoff at the 5:47 mark and then Klattenhoff scored an unassisted goal with 3:20 remaining in the half.

South Point goalkeeper Christian Dornon had 5 saves while the Flyers Evan Balestra turned back 15 shots on goal.

The Pointers took 27 total shots and had 12 fouls. The Flyers had 14 shots and 5 fouls.

The Flyers play at Lucasville Valley on Thursday in a key Southern Ohio Conference 1 game.

South Point 5 0 = 5

St. Joseph 1 0 = 1

First Half

SP — Joey Bloebaum (assist Jakob Hess) 38:45

SP — Joey Bloebaum (unassisted) 24:20

SP — Joey Bloebaum (assist Moritz Klattenhoff) 21:08

SJ — Landon Rowe (penalty kick) 8:02

SP — Gamaliel Yakubu (assist Moritz Klattenhoff) 547

SP — Moritz Klattenhoff (unassisted) 3:20

Statistics

Shots—South Point 27, St. Joseph 14

Shots on Goal—South Point 20, St. Joseph 6

Goalkeeper Saves—Christian Dornon, South Point, 5; Evan Balestra, St. Joseph, 15

Corner Kicks—South Point 2, St. Joseph 6

Fouls—South Point 12, St. Joseph 5