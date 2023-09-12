SV benefit golf tournament is Oct. 8

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — The Symmes Valley Alumni Association will host their benefit golf tournament on Oct. 8.

The event, for which all proceeds will go toward scholarships for Symmes Valley High School graduates, will take place at Diamond Links Golf Course in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.

Registration will be at 12:30 p.m. and a shotgun start is set for 1 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

The cost is $75 per person and $300 per team.

Prizes include first, second and third place teams, closest to pin and longest drive.

A hole-in-one wins a new truck or car.

A to-go lunch will be provided at the start of the event.

For more information, contact Crystal Bloomfield at the school at 740-643-2371. Donations to the scholarship fund are welcome.

More News

Save the Dream Ohio winding down

Funds announced on dangerous railroad crossings

Roundabouts opening delayed

DeWine announces funding opportunity for law enforcement cameras

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who is your favorite regular column contributor for The Ironton Tribune?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections