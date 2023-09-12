SV benefit golf tournament is Oct. 8 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — The Symmes Valley Alumni Association will host their benefit golf tournament on Oct. 8.

The event, for which all proceeds will go toward scholarships for Symmes Valley High School graduates, will take place at Diamond Links Golf Course in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.

Registration will be at 12:30 p.m. and a shotgun start is set for 1 p.m.

The cost is $75 per person and $300 per team.

Prizes include first, second and third place teams, closest to pin and longest drive.

A hole-in-one wins a new truck or car.

A to-go lunch will be provided at the start of the event.

For more information, contact Crystal Bloomfield at the school at 740-643-2371. Donations to the scholarship fund are welcome.